Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,043.54

Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,043.54 and traded as high as $2,180.00. Schroders plc (SDRC.L) shares last traded at $2,120.00, with a volume of 84,277 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,043.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,062.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

About Schroders plc (SDRC.L) (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

