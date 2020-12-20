Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 150,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,026 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

