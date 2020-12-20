Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of New Providence Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $247,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in New Providence Acquisition by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPA opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

