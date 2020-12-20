Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $431,000 in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $133,660.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $486,222. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

