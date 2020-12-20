Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATR stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

