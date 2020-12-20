Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,554 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 49,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Park Presidio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 21.4% during the third quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,605,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $145.22 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

