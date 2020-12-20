Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Receives C$14.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$9.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.80. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) news, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,217,371.20.

About Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

