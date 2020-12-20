Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $123.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.53 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

