salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a top pick rating and a $275.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.97.

CRM opened at $227.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,460,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,504,289. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

