salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $320.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $320.00 price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.70% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.97.

CRM stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.50 and a 200-day moving average of $223.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total value of $3,620,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,458,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,765,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,649 shares of company stock worth $97,504,289 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in salesforce.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 91.6% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

