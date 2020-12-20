Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $578.99 million, a P/E ratio of -276.50 and a beta of 2.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $24.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

