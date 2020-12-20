Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) versus Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Critical Analysis

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Sumco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.53 million 6.18 -$1.15 million N/A N/A Sumco $2.75 billion 2.24 $302.23 million $2.01 20.99

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -20.18% -2.72% -2.61% Sumco 9.29% 7.99% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rubicon Technology and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumco 0 3 2 1 2.67

Summary

Sumco beats Rubicon Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It also provides medications and vitamins to patients being discharged from skilled nursing facilities. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

