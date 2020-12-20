RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $12.83 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $23,710.91 or 0.99550259 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $56,870.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 541 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

