Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Major Shareholder Sells $320,662,116.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of RPRX stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royalty Pharma Company Profile
Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.
