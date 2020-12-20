Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Major Shareholder Sells $320,662,116.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

