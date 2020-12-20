Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELTF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

