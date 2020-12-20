Rotten (ROT) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Rotten has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Rotten has a market capitalization of $292,420.73 and approximately $16,278.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00056933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00365609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00025969 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 45,402,487 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.