ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROHCY opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. ROHM has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.07.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

