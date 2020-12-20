ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ROHCY opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. ROHM has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.07.
ROHM Company Profile
