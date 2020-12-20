Robert Berthold Espey Sells 8,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.
Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 11th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00.
Shares of TSE PKI traded down C$1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$41.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,996. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22.
PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.82.
Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.