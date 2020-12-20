Robert Berthold Espey Sells 8,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00.

Shares of TSE PKI traded down C$1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$41.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,996. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 2.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.82.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

