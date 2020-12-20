Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $469,530.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $365.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $369.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

