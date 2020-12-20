REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE:REX opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.62 million, a P/E ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 1.29. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $97.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $260,876.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $47,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $74,612.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in REX American Resources by 157.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

