Reviewing Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $13.56 billion 3.73 $5.78 billion N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $31.75 million 2.78 -$31.46 million ($0.03) -37.33

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines -140.32% -2.45% -1.93%

Volatility & Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 0 4 0 2.60 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.67%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats Avino Silver & Gold Mines on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It engages in the exploration, extraction, and refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company Â’Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in Minto, and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

