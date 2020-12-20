Reviewing HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) & TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTEC has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HeadHunter Group and TTEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 11.46 $22.44 million $0.77 37.45 TTEC $1.64 billion 2.22 $77.16 million $1.89 41.39

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than HeadHunter Group. HeadHunter Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HeadHunter Group and TTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TTEC 0 2 5 0 2.71

HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. TTEC has a consensus price target of $65.40, indicating a potential downside of 16.40%. Given HeadHunter Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HeadHunter Group is more favorable than TTEC.

Dividends

HeadHunter Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TTEC pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. HeadHunter Group pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TTEC pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HeadHunter Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TTEC has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of HeadHunter Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of TTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of TTEC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HeadHunter Group and TTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 20.18% 98.65% 20.06% TTEC 5.70% 26.60% 7.29%

Summary

TTEC beats HeadHunter Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc., a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients. The TTEC Engage segment provides essential technologies, human resources, infrastructure, and processes to operate customer care, acquisition, and fraud detection and prevention services. TTEC Holdings, Inc. serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

