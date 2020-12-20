Reviewing FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) and Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) and Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get FFP Marketing alerts:

This table compares FFP Marketing and Copart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A Copart 30.39% 26.79% 19.20%

FFP Marketing has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copart has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FFP Marketing and Copart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A Copart 0 5 7 0 2.58

Copart has a consensus target price of $99.11, indicating a potential downside of 19.00%. Given Copart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copart is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Copart shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Copart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFP Marketing and Copart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Copart $2.21 billion 13.10 $699.91 million $2.57 47.61

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Summary

Copart beats FFP Marketing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Copart

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FFP Marketing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFP Marketing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.