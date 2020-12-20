Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.27% of Retail Properties of America worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth about $54,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6,708.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,942,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 63.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 586,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $8.60 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

