Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $153,283.94 and approximately $64.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00369340 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

