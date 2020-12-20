Remme (REM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, DEx.top, Gate.io and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market cap of $1.99 million and $105,031.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00366717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017261 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kuna, DEx.top, Tidex, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

