Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1,263.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RS traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,546. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

