Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,830,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 61,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 128.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $166.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.