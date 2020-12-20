Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $166.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

