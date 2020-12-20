Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $527.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $602.00 to $527.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.48.

Shares of REGN opened at $498.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.29 and a 200 day moving average of $583.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,986 shares of company stock worth $15,347,647. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

