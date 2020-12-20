ReddCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $179,613.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $34.57 million and approximately $179,613.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,053.11 or 1.00276719 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00465943 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007477 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021273 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00645523 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00138943 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002502 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002284 BTC.
About ReddCoin
Buying and Selling ReddCoin
ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
