ReddCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $179,613.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $34.57 million and approximately $179,613.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,053.11 or 1.00276719 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00465943 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021273 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00645523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00138943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002284 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.