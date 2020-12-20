Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $8.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE RLGY opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.93. Realogy has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Realogy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 1,412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 898,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 839,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

