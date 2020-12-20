Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Billion

Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report $16.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.11 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $19.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $64.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.64 billion to $64.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.41 billion to $69.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

