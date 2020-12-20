Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RAVN. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

