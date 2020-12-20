RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 8.2%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s share price fell 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.65. 787,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 216,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAPT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $556.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $31,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,048.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen C. Lam sold 2,022 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $88,110 and sold 638,932 shares worth $19,882,264. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

