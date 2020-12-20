Rapids (RPD) Market Cap Tops $728,266.82

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market cap of $728,266.82 and $79.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapids has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00143542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.17 or 0.00778542 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00168231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00374228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00119090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00074269 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.