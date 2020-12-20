QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $221,500.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00368311 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026034 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002002 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QCX is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

