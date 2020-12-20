Quantstamp Trading Up 19.8% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $21.21 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00370211 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

