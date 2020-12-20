Quantstamp (QSP) Hits Market Cap of $20.99 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00362760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003841 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025191 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

