QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. QCR reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. QCR has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

