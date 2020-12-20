Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 67.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $123.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $124.62.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,025 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $93,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,525 shares of company stock valued at $22,370,767. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

