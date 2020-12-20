Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.36.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $218.59 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average is $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

