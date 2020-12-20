PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

