Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 14,706 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 3,559,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 443.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hubbell by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 197,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.84. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

