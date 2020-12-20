Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 766 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $437,240.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,537,697 shares of company stock worth $61,005,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

