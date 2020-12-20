Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

NYSE:AOS opened at $55.64 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $789,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,269 shares of company stock worth $6,164,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

