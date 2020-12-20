Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,943 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 987,624 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $11,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after buying an additional 560,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 606,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 433,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

BLMN stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

