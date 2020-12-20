Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of CACI International by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $247.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.25.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

