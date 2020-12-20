PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PTCT stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $6,232,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,272 shares of company stock worth $35,812,757. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after acquiring an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,963,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 995,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,522,000 after buying an additional 67,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after buying an additional 132,241 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

