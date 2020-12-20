Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Provident Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

PFS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

PFS opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

